SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

242 PM EDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern New

London County through 315 PM EDT...

At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Coventry to Jewett City. Movement was east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jewett City, Norwich, Griswold, Lisbon, Sprague, Voluntown and

Franklin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4155 7179 4160 7212 4165 7205 4163 7196

4164 7186 4164 7179

TIME...MOT...LOC 1842Z 282DEG 36KT 4172 7170 4159 7199

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

