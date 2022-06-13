WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

631 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog across parts of the region this morning will

result in visibility reductions down to a half mile or less.

Motorists are advised to slow down, allow extra spacing for

vehicles and be prepared for rapid reductions in visibility. The

fog is expected to become less dense and dissipate after 900 AM.

