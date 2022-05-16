WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 558 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN FAIRFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Connecticut. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather