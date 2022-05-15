WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

717 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New

York.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

