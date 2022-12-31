CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

532 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

...Patchy Fog This Morning...

Patchy fog has developed early this morning across portions of

eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Visibilities have been ranging between one-half and 3 statute

miles, but at times have been as low as one-quarter mile. Fog is

likely to persist through the late morning hours, with reduced

visibility leading to slow travel.

Motorists can expect to encounter sudden changes in visibility.

Travel at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights in foggy

areas.

