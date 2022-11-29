CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

328 PM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

