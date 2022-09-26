CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

603 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Windham, northern Tolland, northeastern Hartford, southwestern

Worcester and southeastern Hampden Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 603 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Windsor Locks, or over Windsor, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches.

Locations impacted include...

Worcester, Springfield, Hartford, Enfield, Windsor, Agawam, South

Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield, Holden, Southbridge, Auburn,

Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Wilbraham,

Oxford and Millbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

LAT...LON 4179 7269 4195 7281 4237 7192 4214 7174

TIME...MOT...LOC 2203Z 240DEG 37KT 4191 7267

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

