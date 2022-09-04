CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 602 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hartford County through 700 PM EDT... At 601 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Plainville, or near New Britain, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding and pea size hail . SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include... Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Wethersfield, Farmington, Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon, Plainville, Burlington, Marlborough and Bolton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. LAT...LON 4178 7247 4168 7245 4163 7241 4159 7241 4158 7246 4165 7251 4163 7271 4160 7272 4155 7282 4157 7283 4155 7285 4156 7288 4156 7295 4163 7293 4164 7294 4164 7299 4180 7302 TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 271DEG 21KT 4167 7286 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...