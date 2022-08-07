CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

633 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tolland

and central Hartford Counties through 730 PM EDT...

At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Simsbury, or 7 miles northwest of West Hartford, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Hartford, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury,

Vernon, Windsor, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Simsbury, Bloomfield,

Avon, Ellington, Tolland, Windsor Locks, Coventry, East Windsor,

Canton, Hebron and Marlborough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your

safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.

LAT...LON 4180 7293 4192 7288 4191 7230 4164 7236

TIME...MOT...LOC 2233Z 276DEG 17KT 4186 7283

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

