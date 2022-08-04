CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

408 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection has issued an

Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, until 11 PM EDT this

evening.

An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone

concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy

standards. For additional information, please visit the Connecticut

Department of Environmental Protection website at:

https://bit.ly/2oYLOwI

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather