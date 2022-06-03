CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

511 PM EDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tolland

and southeastern Hartford Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm

over Rocky Hill, or near Wethersfield. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. In addition, locally heavy rainfall could lead to

nuisance poor-drainage flooding.

Locations impacted include...

East Hartford, Glastonbury, Newington, Wethersfield, Berlin, Rocky

Hill, Hebron and Marlborough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

This storm may intensify. Stay tuned to your local media for updates

and possible warnings.

LAT...LON 4175 7260 4163 7235 4159 7240 4160 7241

4159 7242 4158 7245 4159 7247 4165 7251

4163 7271 4161 7271 4159 7274 4162 7277

TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 314DEG 3KT 4164 7262

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

