CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

107 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Tolland,

Hartford and south central Hampden Counties through 200 PM EDT...

At 106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from East Granby to Farmington. Movement was

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Brief heavy

downpours can also be expected.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed

branches. Heavy rain may cause ponding of water or minor

flooding in urbanized areas or areas that drain water

poorly.

Locations impacted include...

Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East

Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon,

Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury,

Bloomfield, Berlin and Rocky Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities

until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed.

LAT...LON 4198 7281 4212 7238 4169 7243 4161 7293

TIME...MOT...LOC 1706Z 228DEG 21KT 4193 7278 4171 7282

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fairfield

and west central New Haven Counties through 145 PM EDT...

At 107 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Danbury, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Danbury, Southbury, Newtown, Ridgefield, Monroe, Bethel, Seymour,

Brookfield, New Fairfield, Redding and Oxford.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4149 7337 4147 7332 4147 7331 4149 7333

4151 7332 4151 7322 4139 7307 4127 7353

4130 7355 4144 7354 4150 7345 4150 7344

4151 7339

TIME...MOT...LOC 1707Z 243DEG 16KT 4135 7348

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in southern Connecticut,

Fairfield. In southeast New York, Rockland and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 111 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Yonkers, Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Ossining, New

Canaan, Haverstraw, Tarrytown, Mount Kisco, Dobbs Ferry,

Nyack, Greenwich, Harrison, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Hawthorne,

Upper Nyack, Bedford, Eastchester and Rye Brook.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

