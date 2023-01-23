CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts,

Southern Berkshire County. In New York, Dutchess County.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

