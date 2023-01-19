CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

211 PM EST Thu Jan 19 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Rain will continue across the area into this evening, with

temperatures ranging mostly from 32 to 36 degrees. With

temperatures just above freezing, any icing will be highly

localized, and therefore the advisory has been cancelled.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

an inch or less and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster,

and Greene Counties in eastern New York.

* WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute today and the

Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will mix with freezing rain and snow

late this afternoon, then change to all rain or drizzle tonight

as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Rain and snow

showers will persist on Friday, with minor snow accumulations

likely, especially Friday morning over higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather