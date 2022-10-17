CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

714 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Litchfield County through 800 PM EDT...

At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brookfield, or near Danbury, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Thomaston, Woodbury Center, Oakville, Watertown, Woodbury, Bethlehem,

Morris, Roxbury, Bridgewater, Hotchkissville, Reynolds Bridge,

Hancock, River Road Reserve, Pomeraug, Gulls Hollow, Northfield, Mead

Corners, Delano Field, Minortown and Bethlehem Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4149 7337 4151 7339 4149 7344 4150 7344

4174 7317 4163 7301 4163 7302 4162 7302

4161 7306 4159 7306 4159 7308 4157 7309

4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332 4149 7333

4147 7332

TIME...MOT...LOC 2314Z 227DEG 24KT 4145 7340

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

