CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Albany NY 336 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Dutchess and Ulster Counties in eastern New York and Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of rain...heavy at times...will continue this morning across the watch area. Rainfall rates will generally be 0.25 to 0.50 inches per hour at times with locally higher amounts briefly. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are possible bringing storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches with locally up to 5 inches. This amount of rainfall could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding if repeated rounds of heavy rainfall occur. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather