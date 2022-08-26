CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Litchfield County through 430 PM EDT...

At 404 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Oakville, or near Wolcott, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Thomaston, Terryville, Oakville, Woodbury Center, Watertown,

Plymouth, Bethlehem, Morris, Allentown, Minortown, Bethlehem Village,

Roraback Lodge, Pequabuck, Reynolds Bridge, Hancock, Tolles, East

Morris, Plymouth Green, Northfield and Terryville Station.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

northern Connecticut.

LAT...LON 4169 7323 4175 7301 4164 7298 4163 7301

4163 7302 4161 7302 4161 7306 4159 7306

4159 7308 4157 7309 4156 7316 4152 7316

4152 7319

TIME...MOT...LOC 2004Z 259DEG 16KT 4163 7307

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

