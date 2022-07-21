CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut...

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodbury

Center, or near Southbury, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Oakville, Woodbury Center, Watertown, Woodbury, Allentown,

Minortown, Hotchkissville, Pequabuck, Hancock, Tolles, Pomeraug,

North Woodbury, Terryville Station and Delano Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather