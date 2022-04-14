CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

602 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL LITCHFIELD COUNTY...

At 601 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Granville to near Burlington, moving northeast at

50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, Thomaston, New Hartford, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton,

Oakville, Terryville, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Woodbury Center,

Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Barkhamsted, Bethlehem,

Goshen, Morris, Colebrook and Bantam.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather