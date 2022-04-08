CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1048 PM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Still River At Brookfield. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Friday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Still River Brookfield Flood Stage: 12.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9:45 pm: 12.8 Forecast: Sat 2 am 12.4 Sat 8 am 11.8 Sat 2 pm 11.5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather