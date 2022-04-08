CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

609 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Still River At Brookfield.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this morning to a crest of 12.7 feet late this morning. It

will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 12 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.2 feet on 06/02/2015.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Still River

Brookfield

Flood Stage: 12.0

Observed Stage at Fri 5 am: 11.6

Forecast:

Fri 12 pm 12.6

Fri 6 pm 11.3

Sat 12 am 10.5

Sat 6 am 10.1

Sat 12 pm MSG

Sat 6 pm MSG

Sun 12 am MSG

Sun 6 am MSG

Sun 12 pm MSG

Sun 6 pm MSG

Mon 12 am MSG

