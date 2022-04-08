CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 AM EDT for Litchfield

Connecticut and eastern Dutchess New York.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any

remaining road closures.

_____

