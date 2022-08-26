CT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 523

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

503 PM EDT FRI AUG 26 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 523 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

CT

. CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD

MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON

TOLLAND WINDHAM

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut...

South central Worcester County in central Massachusetts...

Western Providence County in Rhode Island...

* Until 530 PM EDT.

* At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pomfret, or

12 miles northeast of Mansfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Johnston, Smithfield, Killingly, Webster, Burrillville, Uxbridge,

North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Douglas,

Brooklyn, Woodstock, Foster, Ashford, Pomfret, Millville, Chaplin

and Hampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern New

London, northern Middlesex and north central New Haven Counties

through 545 PM EDT...

At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

portions of northern New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Colchester, East Hampton, Salem,

Cheshire, Cromwell, Portland, Prospect, East Haddam, Haddam, Lebanon,

Middlefield and Bozrah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut.

LAT...LON 4171 7224 4166 7217 4166 7214 4151 7216

4150 7298 4156 7295 4156 7288 4154 7285

4157 7284 4155 7282 4158 7275 4163 7270

4164 7250 4158 7247 4160 7233 4164 7233

4167 7227

TIME...MOT...LOC 2106Z 274DEG 31KT 4168 7237 4157 7256 4153 7289

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

