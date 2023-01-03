CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

_____

841 FPUS51 KOKX 030824

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

CTZ005-031600-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-031600-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ006-031600-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-031600-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ007-031600-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-031600-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ008-031600-

Northern New London-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-031600-

Southern New London-

323 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog this morning. Areas of fog this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather