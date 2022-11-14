CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

_____

423 FPUS51 KOKX 140815

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

CTZ005-141600-

Northern Fairfield-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-141600-

Southern Fairfield-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-141600-

Northern New Haven-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-141600-

Southern New Haven-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-141600-

Northern Middlesex-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-141600-

Southern Middlesex-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-141600-

Northern New London-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-141600-

Southern New London-

314 AM EST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather