CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

_____

151 FPUS51 KOKX 110830

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

CTZ005-111600-

Northern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-111600-

Southern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-111600-

Northern New Haven-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

.TODAY...Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-111600-

Southern New Haven-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-111600-

Northern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-111600-

Southern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-111600-

Northern New London-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-111600-

Southern New London-

329 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather