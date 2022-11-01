CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

CTZ005-011400-

Northern Fairfield-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ009-011400-

Southern Fairfield-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ006-011400-

Northern New Haven-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ010-011400-

Southern New Haven-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-011400-

Northern Middlesex-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ011-011400-

Southern Middlesex-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-011400-

Northern New London-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ012-011400-

Southern New London-

257 AM EDT Tue Nov 1 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

