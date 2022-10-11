CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

570 FPUS51 KOKX 110710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

CTZ005-112000-

Northern Fairfield-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ009-112000-

Southern Fairfield-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-112000-

Northern New Haven-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-112000-

Southern New Haven-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-112000-

Northern Middlesex-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-112000-

Southern Middlesex-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ008-112000-

Northern New London-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-112000-

Southern New London-

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather