CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

721 FPUS51 KOKX 250726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

CTZ005-252000-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-252000-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-252000-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-252000-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-252000-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-252000-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-252000-

Northern New London-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-252000-

Southern New London-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

