CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

