CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

506 FPUS51 KOKX 041031

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

CTZ005-042000-

Northern Fairfield-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-042000-

Southern Fairfield-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-042000-

Northern New Haven-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-042000-

Southern New Haven-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-042000-

Northern Middlesex-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-042000-

Southern Middlesex-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ008-042000-

Northern New London-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-042000-

Southern New London-

630 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

