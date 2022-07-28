CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

Northern Fairfield-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

Northern New Haven-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern New Haven-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

Northern Middlesex-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

Northern New London-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern New London-

333 AM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

