Northern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ009-062000-

Southern Fairfield-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

CTZ006-062000-

Northern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ010-062000-

Southern New Haven-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

CTZ007-062000-

Northern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ011-062000-

Southern Middlesex-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

CTZ008-062000-

Northern New London-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

CTZ012-062000-

Southern New London-

431 AM EDT Mon Jun 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

