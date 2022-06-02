CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

348 FPUS51 KOKX 020711

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

CTZ005-022000-

Northern Fairfield-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-022000-

Southern Fairfield-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-022000-

Northern New Haven-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-022000-

Southern New Haven-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-022000-

Northern Middlesex-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-022000-

Southern Middlesex-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-022000-

Northern New London-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-022000-

Southern New London-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

