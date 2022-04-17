CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

CTZ005-172000-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ009-172000-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ006-172000-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ010-172000-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ007-172000-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ011-172000-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ008-172000-

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ012-172000-

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

