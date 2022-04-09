CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

Northern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New Haven-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

