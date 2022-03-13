CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

521 FPUS51 KOKX 130827

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

CTZ005-132000-

Northern Fairfield-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ009-132000-

Southern Fairfield-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ006-132000-

Northern New Haven-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ010-132000-

Southern New Haven-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ007-132000-

Northern Middlesex-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-132000-

Southern Middlesex-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ008-132000-

Northern New London-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ012-132000-

Southern New London-

426 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

