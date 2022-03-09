CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

315 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

