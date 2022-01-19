CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

_____

165 FPUS51 KOKX 190840

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

CTZ005-192100-

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then snow with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation

around an inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

6 above. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ009-192100-

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ006-192100-

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then snow with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

8 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ010-192100-

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ007-192100-

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 9 above. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ011-192100-

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 12. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ008-192100-

Northern New London-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 9 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ012-192100-

Southern New London-

338 AM EST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 11. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

