Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

CTZ005-082100-

Northern Fairfield-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New Haven-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New London-

447 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with freezing rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

