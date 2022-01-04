CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

_____

512 FPUS51 KOKX 040831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

CTZ005-042100-

Northern Fairfield-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-042100-

Southern Fairfield-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-042100-

Northern New Haven-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-042100-

Southern New Haven-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain or patchy

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with possible freezing rain or

freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-042100-

Northern Middlesex-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with possible freezing rain or

freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-042100-

Southern Middlesex-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-042100-

Northern New London-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain or patchy

freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with possible freezing rain or

freezing drizzle in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-042100-

Southern New London-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather