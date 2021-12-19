CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021 _____ 873 FPUS51 KOKX 190756 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 CTZ005-190900- Northern Fairfield- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ009-190900- Southern Fairfield- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ006-190900- Northern New Haven- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ010-190900- Southern New Haven- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ007-190900- Northern Middlesex- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with possible drizzle and freezing rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ011-190900- Southern Middlesex- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ008-190900- Northern New London- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CTZ012-190900- Southern New London- 255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$