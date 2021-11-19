CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

134 FPUS51 KOKX 190852

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

CTZ005-192100-

Northern Fairfield-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-192100-

Southern Fairfield-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-192100-

Northern New Haven-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-192100-

Southern New Haven-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ007-192100-

Northern Middlesex-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-192100-

Southern Middlesex-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ008-192100-

Northern New London-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-192100-

Southern New London-

351 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather