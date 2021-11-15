CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

860 FPUS51 KOKX 150840

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

CTZ005-152100-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

CTZ009-152100-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

CTZ006-152100-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

CTZ010-152100-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

CTZ007-152100-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

CTZ011-152100-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ008-152100-

Northern New London-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

CTZ012-152100-

Southern New London-

339 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

