CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

439 FPUS51 KOKX 240740

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

CTZ005-242000-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-242000-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-242000-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-242000-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-242000-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-242000-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-242000-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-242000-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather