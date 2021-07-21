CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 _____ 417 FPUS51 KOKX 210806 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 CTZ005-212000- Northern Fairfield- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ009-212000- Southern Fairfield- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ006-212000- Northern New Haven- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ010-212000- Southern New Haven- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ007-212000- Northern Middlesex- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ011-212000- Southern Middlesex- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ008-212000- Northern New London- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ012-212000- Southern New London- 405 AM EDT Wed Jul 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hazy this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$