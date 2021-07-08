CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

151 FPUS51 KOKX 080909

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

CTZ005-082000-

Northern Fairfield-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this

morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-082000-

Southern Fairfield-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-082000-

Northern New Haven-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light

and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this morning,

then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-082000-

Southern New Haven-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-082000-

Northern Middlesex-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-082000-

Southern Middlesex-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-082000-

Northern New London-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-082000-

Southern New London-

508 AM EDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this morning, then increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

