CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

061 FPUS51 KOKX 230744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

CTZ005-232015-

Northern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-232015-

Southern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-232015-

Northern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-232015-

Southern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-232015-

Northern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-232015-

Southern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-232015-

Northern New London-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-232015-

Southern New London-

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

