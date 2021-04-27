CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

827 FPUS51 KOKX 270724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

CTZ005-272015-

Northern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ009-272015-

Southern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-272015-

Northern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-272015-

Southern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-272015-

Northern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-272015-

Southern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-272015-

Northern New London-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-272015-

Southern New London-

324 AM EDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather