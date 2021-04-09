CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

151 FPUS51 KOKX 090759

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

CTZ005-092030-

Northern Fairfield-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ009-092030-

Southern Fairfield-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ006-092030-

Northern New Haven-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ010-092030-

Southern New Haven-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-092030-

Northern Middlesex-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ011-092030-

Southern Middlesex-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-092030-

Northern New London-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-092030-

Southern New London-

359 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather